Wash Co. Sheriff's Office issues citations if you ignore 'road closed' signs

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Don’t drive past the “road closed” barriers. That’s the message from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office already issued 54 citations to people who ignored the road closed signs. That’s a $260 ticket.

“I think this is a panic level situation, if someone were to be carried away. I would say that's probably not happened to them before, and I think it would be very very scary,” said Washington County Detective Robert Rookhuyzen.

“Maybe they don't know alternative routes, or maybe they are impatient, they think they can do it, or ‘hey I’ve got a 4 x 4, we can make this happen’. It’s really just not that simple,” he said.

Almost a dozen roads in Washington County are closed or partially closed due to flooding. He says the road closed signs are up in the name of safety, for drivers as well as first reponders.

On NW 334th Avenue, in between Hillsboro and Cornelius, water covered the entire road, and almost touches the bottom of the mailboxes.

Sky-8 got another glimpse of a car that got stuck in high water earlier this month. The incident happened February 7th, and the car is still there, underwater, on Southwest Fern Hill Road in Forest Grove. A rescue boat got the one person inside the car to safety.

