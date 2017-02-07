Close Viewer video captures New Orleans tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 11:48 AM. PST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington Landslide shuts down Highway 224, takes out backyard Beaverton Bakery reopens after rats, flood PDX bans large protests inside terminal Reed College student in ICU after fire KGW Sunrise forecast: 2-7-17 Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Iraqi refugee family arrives at PDX Astoria gets 2-5 inches of snow Democrats trying to block Devos nomination More Stories Woman found dead in Newberg house fire Feb. 7, 2017, 11:14 a.m. Pence breaks tie to make DeVos Secretary of Education Feb. 6, 2017, 8:09 p.m. Euthanasia drug found in dog food prompts recall Feb. 6, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs