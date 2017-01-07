View from Council Crest (Saturday @ 11:20)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 1-7-17
-
KGW evening forecast 1-6-17
-
Remains of 5 people found after fire
-
ODOT: Stay off roads tomorrow after storm
-
Plumbers say pipes will freeze this week news
-
Missing woman likely found dead
-
Trooper makes progress after surgeries
-
Terri Horman arrested in California
-
Ashley slipping on ice
More Stories
-
Winter weather leads to closings, delaysJan. 7, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
Snow in Portland during the day, followed by freezing rainDec 29, 2016, 7:16 a.m.
-
ODOT may use road salt in the Portland areaJan. 6, 2017, 12:31 p.m.