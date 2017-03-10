Police investigating death of man in Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a man inside the Market Place Apartments on General Anderson Avenue near Fourth Plain Boulevard.

About 12:25 a.m. officers say they came to the apartments on reports of a burglary in progress.

Once they got to the scene, the found a man face down on the apartment floor. The man was unconscious and not breathing. Police immediately tried life-saving techniques to save the man.

Firefighters and paramedics then arrived, to try to save him but determined the man was dead at the scene.

Vancouver Police say the man found dead in the home, is the reported burglar. They say he broke into the apartment, and there were other people inside. Police say, everyone knew each other, and the burglar ended up dead.

At the time, police will not say how the man died, or who is responsible, just that they found him dead at the scene. They do say, there was no shooting involved. Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate.

Police say the man’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

