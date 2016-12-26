Vancouver man's service dog injured in hit-and-run on Christmas

(Photo: Mike Galimanis)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – A Vancouver man’s service dog was hit by a pickup truck and injured in Ridgefield on Christmas Day.

‘Spock,’ a German Shepherd/Husky mix, was hit by the truck around noon in the 18500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Spock and his owner in Vancouver (Photo: Mike Galimanis)

Spock was taken by his owners to a local veterinary clinic with multiple broken bones and other injuries.

The truck that hit Spock was described as a pickup truck from the 70s or 80s. It was last seen speeding away northbound on Northeast 10th Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Deputy Randon Walker with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.