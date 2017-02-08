Two workers seriously injured after falling off scaffolding at Ross Island Bridge

Crews use a fire truck ladder to lower construction workers safely to the ground after they fell off scaffolding onto a platform at the Ross Island Bridge on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Sky8 / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after they fell off scaffolding at a construction site at the Ross Island Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The men fell onto a platform at about 8:15 this morning. Portland Fire & Rescue used a fire truck ladder to lower them safely to the ground.

The two workers were taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

The construction site where two workers fell off scaffolding onto a platform on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Nick Beber / KGW)

Portland fire department confirming to male construction workers taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding on this bridge. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/8zl2v5qYQ2 — Nick Beber (@PhotogNickBeber) February 8, 2017

