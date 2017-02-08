Two workers seriously injured after falling off scaffolding at Ross Island Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after they fell off scaffolding at a construction site at the Ross Island Bridge on Wednesday morning.
The men fell onto a platform at about 8:15 this morning. Portland Fire & Rescue used a fire truck ladder to lower them safely to the ground.
The two workers were taken to OHSU with serious injuries.
Portland fire department confirming to male construction workers taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding on this bridge. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/8zl2v5qYQ2— Nick Beber (@PhotogNickBeber) February 8, 2017
