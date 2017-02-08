KGW
Two workers seriously injured after falling off scaffolding at Ross Island Bridge

KGW 10:18 AM. PST February 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after they fell off scaffolding at a construction site at the Ross Island Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The men fell onto a platform at about 8:15 this morning. Portland Fire & Rescue used a fire truck ladder to lower them safely to the ground.

The two workers were taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

 

 

