Two teens injured after shots fired at SE Portland party

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two teenagers were injured after shots were fired at a party in Southeast Portland on Saturday night.

Police responded to two phone calls Saturday at about 10:45 p.m. from a party in the 6400 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. During the second call, the caller reported multiple gun shots.

When police arrived, they found two injured teenagers. The male victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The female victim was treated at the scene for an injury she suffered in the shooting.

Investigators say there was a large fight at the party before the shooting. Police said the Gang Violence Response Team is investigating the shooting.

This is the 68th investigation by the Gang Violence Response Team in 2017 and the sixth investigation since Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-333 or the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

