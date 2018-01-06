KGW
Two Portland firefighters injured after burning home collapses on top of them

Dramatic video shows firefighters pull out two of their own after a burning home collapsed on top of them in Southeast Portland. Fortunately, the two firefighters suffered only minor injuries.

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:30 AM. PST January 06, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two firefighters were injured after a burning home collapsed on top of them Saturday morning in Southeast Portland.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southeast 89th Avenue. Flames were coming out of the front of the house and garage when firefighters arrived. Crews entered the home to make sure all residents were safe and it was determined no one was home.

Minutes later, part of the home collapsed on top of two firefighters. Video shows other firefighters running back to the home and pulling out the two injured firefighters. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Watch: Portland firefighters pulled out of burning home

