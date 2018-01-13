Two Juveniles Stabbed at Laurelhurst Park

Two 16-year-old males were stabbed tonight at Laurelhurst Park on Southeast Oak Street in Portland. Police responded just after 7:15 pm and quickly located the victims. Both were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Officers also found a large group of juveniles associated with the victims and the disturbance who told police the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his teens or 20s.

