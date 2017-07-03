Two fatal crashes occur in two hours in east Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - A fatal crash in Southeast Portland Monday evening was followed less than two hours later by a second fatal crash on Northeast Airport Way.

At 6:29 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Southeast 96th Avenue on the report of a traffic crash involving two drivers. One person was reported to be down in the roadway.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and learned that a driver crashed into an unoccupied parked car and was ejected from the vehicle. Medical efforts to save the driver were not succesful and he died at the scene. A female passenger was not injured.

Southeast 96th Avenue was closed in both directions until the crash investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, at 7:55 p.m., police were called to the scene of a driver striking a tree in the median of Northeast Airport Way, in the 13000 block.

Officers and medical personnel found one person deceased outside the vehicle. Officers learned that the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle and was pulled out by passersby due to the vehicle being on fire. A Good Samaritan extinguished the fire and others attempted CPR on the passenger but were unsuccessful.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital by ambulance with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Northeast Airport Was closed in both directions for that investigation.

