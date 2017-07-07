Two cougar sightings in Tigard

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
11Alive StormTracker weather center snake
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Kyron Horman timeline: 7 years since he disappeared
-
New downtown swimming beach about to open
-
Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit
-
Search for armed robbery suspect
-
Phone constantly dying? Here's how to get back battery life
-
Seattle Delta flight turns around after passenger assaults attendant
-
Delivery man pays rent for homeless veteran's storage unit
-
Portland mom mad at homeless trailer outside her home
More Stories
-
Search in West Hills on Sunday connected to Kyron…Jul. 7, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Woman hides inside closet, calls 911 as burglar…Jul. 7, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
-
'They came back': Homeowner feels helpless as…Jul. 7, 2017, 7:22 p.m.