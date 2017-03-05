Two-car crash shuts down Highway 26 near Boring

Police lights.

MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. - A section of Highway 26 near Boring is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours Sunday night because of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at about 8:45 pm to the crash, at Highway 26 and SE Stone Road.

Each vehicle had one occupant, they determined. One of these occupants was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators from the Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team were called to the scene.

Highway 26 will be closed in both directions at the intersection until the investigation is completed, which could take several hours.

