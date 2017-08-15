Eclipse glasses with ISO number 12312 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. - With less than a week until the total solar eclipse, time is running out to get a pair of safe eclipse viewing glasses.

Doctors say looking at the sun without them could permanently damage your eyes. The only exception to that is if you look at the eclipse during its two minutes of totality, which you can only do if you’re watching the eclipse from its path of totality.

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry stocked about 15,000 pairs of solar glasses and by Monday afternoon, they had sold almost all of them.

“I've been looking for the eclipse glasses and couldn't find them so I figured OMSI would have them,” said OMSI gift store customer Shelby Smith. “Luckily they had some left!”

OMSI’s glasses meet safety requirements set by the International Safety Organization, unlike a lot of counterfeit glasses sold online.

“We're finding that people who have found the counterfeits, put them on and the sun is way too bright,” said Jim Todd, OMSI’s Director of Space Science Education.

Todd suggested looking for the ISO logo on the glasses ear piece and an approved manufacturer’s name above the nose. He said it’s important to avoid third party sellers like websites and street vendors. He also suggested a way to test glasses for safety.

“Put on the glasses and look at a light bulb,” said Todd. “If you can only see the filament and not the other parts of the bulb, chances are the glasses are safe.”

The Space Science Institute donated 2 million pairs of safe solar eclipse glasses to libraries across the country, including those in Multnomah County.

“We're lucky to have these,” said Shawn Cunningham, director of communication for Multnomah County Library. “They’re free to anyone who comes into the library while supplies last and unfortunately, most of them are gone already.”

Cunningham said they had a handful of glasses left at their North Portland, Kenton and St. Johns library branches.

Doctors say people planning to look at the sun through binoculars, a camera or a telescope will need more than just solar glasses to protect their eyes.

“Anytime you're using an extra optic in front of your eyes to view the eclipse, there needs to be a separate device,” said Kristen Schmiedeskamp with Providence Medical Group.“You can still damage your eyes if you utilize one of those devices while wearing the appropriate eyewear.”

