Truck hits herd of elk on U.S. 26 near North Plains

Rachael Rafanelli, KGW 7:19 AM. PST January 04, 2018

NORTH PLAINS, Ore – A truck hit a herd of elk Thursday morning near North Plains on U.S. 26. 

The truck was in the eastbound lane approaching North Plains, when it hit and killed at least 10 elk. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the truck, showing the entire front of it mangled from the impact.

The driver's condition was not available.

Crews worked to clear the road, using large equipment and chains to lift the bodies and put them in the back of a truck. 

The road was re-opened about 6:30am. 
 

