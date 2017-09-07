Troutdale man arrested for posing as firefighter

Cody Cunningham (photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

A 23-year-old Troutdale man was arrested for posing as a firefighter in an evacuation area of the Eagle Creek Fire.

Police say the suspect, Cody Cunningham, was given firefighting gear, including personal protective equipment. They said he was not associated with a firefighting crew and was in an evacuation area.

Deputies located Cunningham after a short search and arrested him. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of theft by deception and a parole violation.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

