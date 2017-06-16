TriMet tells Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to stop using its logo

Kids Supply shirt featuring old TriMet logo

PORTLAND, Ore. -- TriMet has contacted celebrity couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to ask them to stop using the agency's property.

An old TriMet logo appears on a shirt (pictured above) included in the couple's new children's clothing line, Kids Supply.

The logo was first noticed by KGW viewer Ryan Brinkley.

TriMet says it was surprised to see the logo on the shirt, and after taking a closer look at it, determined it was, in fact, the agency's old logo. TriMet still maintains a trademark on it.

"It's so recognizable and so specific, especially with the arrows on the end and the way it loops, so it definitely is our logo," said Roberta Altstadt, TriMet spokesperson.

TriMet old logo

The logo is also still featured on about 175 MAX trains, buses and bus stops across the Portland area.

TriMet says it sent a certified letter to Kids Supply via West asking them to stop using the logo. They agreed and told TriMet that West had no idea the logo was theirs. Altstadt says she doesn't believe there was any ill intent on 'Kimye's' part.

Although West and his company have agreed to stop using the logo, about 300 sweaters featuring it have already been sold and its marked as 'sold out' on the company's website. But Altstadt says TriMet has no intent of seeking royalties.

"Not really sure that it's worth going through a legal fight with Kanye West and the Kardashians so, no, instead we just asked that they stop use of the logo."

TriMet says it has had other companies and people try to use a logo in the past, but this is, by far, the most high-profile case.

KGW has reached out to Kids Supply for comment, but has not heard back.

