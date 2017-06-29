PORTLAND, Ore. -- A TriMet bus was caught in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. at Northeast Lombard Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, near a Taco Bell.

Officials said one bullet was lodged in the bus, but no passengers were on board. Another bullet shattered a window.

A car was also shot in the same area.

Portland police have not released any further details of the shooting.

