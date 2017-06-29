KGW
Close

TriMet bus hit in exchange of gunfire in Northeast Portland

Rachael Rafanelli, KGW 6:23 AM. PDT June 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A TriMet bus was caught in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the agency. 

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. at Northeast Lombard Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, near a Taco Bell. 

Officials said one bullet was lodged in the bus, but no passengers were on board. Another bullet shattered a window. 

A car was also shot in the same area. 

Portland police have not released any further details of the shooting. 

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories