Transportation bill collects $3 billion in taxes, fees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man climbing power pole electrocuted in SE Portland
-
Driver rams police cars, then takes off
-
New hands-free law close to passing in Oregon
-
Columbia Blvd. crash kills two, injures two
-
Local man buys, plans to reopen Naked Falls
-
Salem boy's body recovered after drowning
-
'Dropped head' patient receives transplant
-
Consumers protest outside Centurylink office
-
Woman seen on camera taking cat from Newberg yard
-
2 killed, 2 hospitalized in North Portland crash
More Stories
-
Battle Ground chiropractor accused of…Jun 29, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expectedJun 29, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Pregnant at 13, Michigan mom aims to beat the oddsJun 29, 2017, 3:49 a.m.