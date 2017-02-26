Vancouver woman arrested for fatal hit and run

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A Vancouver woman was arrested Sunday morning for striking and killing a Vancouver man with her car in a hit and run late Saturday night in Vancouver.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jessica Bankhead, turned herself in to the Clark County Sheriff's Office through her attorney at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Bankhead was booked into the Clark County Jail for felony hit and run. Police said they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

When police arrived at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday night in the 2300 block of Northeast Minnehaha Street, the victim, 44-year-old Richard Waller, was already dead. He was wearing dark clothing and a shopping cart was on its side near him.

Witnesses said the man was walking east in the inside lane pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a car. The car then sped away, driving east.

After Bankhead turned herself in, police seized her vehicle, a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder, as evidence. Damage to the Nissan was consistent with the collision, said Clark County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tony Barnes.

