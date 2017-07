The wildfire that has caused the closure of Highway 47 near Clatskanie, Oregon, on Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Photo: Columbia River Fire)

CLATSKANIE, Ore. -- A wildfire has caused the closure of Highway 47 in both directions about four miles south of Clatskanie.

The highway will remain closed until firefighters can make the area safe. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time for re-opening.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

