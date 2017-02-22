Stretch of Hwy 101 closed by landslide won't open until Wednesday night or later

(Photo: ODOT)

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A landslide has closed U.S. Highway 101 in both directions 5 miles south of Cannon Beach.

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday afternoon that the stretch of highway will be closed through at the least the end of Wednesday or Thursday morning so that scalers can remove loose rock and materials from the slide.

Travelers can get around the closure by taking OR 53 (Necanicum Highway) and U.S. 26. Travelers should facotr in at least an hour of extra travel time.

