All northbound I-5 lanes reopened after slide near Woodland

Landslide closes two lanes of northbound I-5 near Woodland (Photo: Washington State Dept. of Transportation) (Photo: Picasa)

WOODLAND, Wash. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened after a landslide Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the slide at about 6:30 p.m. The two right lanes near Dike Road and milepost 23 were blocked.

Here's a look at the slide on NB I-5 north of Woodland from earlier. Still 2 lanes blocked, we're on-scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/EgEY8phgGU — WSDOT - SW Region (@wsdot_sw) March 16, 2017

All lanes were reopened at about 8:15 p.m.

A landslide closed the same area of northbound I-5 in February.

