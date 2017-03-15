KGW
All northbound I-5 lanes reopened after slide near Woodland

Nate Hanson , KGW 8:19 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

WOODLAND, Wash. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened after a landslide Wednesday evening. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the slide at about 6:30 p.m. The two right lanes near Dike Road and milepost 23 were blocked.

All lanes were reopened at about 8:15 p.m.

A landslide closed the same area of northbound I-5 in February.

