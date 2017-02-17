PBOT wants to lower speed limit on part of SE Division

Southeast Division Street (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Outer Southeast Division Street is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in Portland.

It’s defined as a high crash corridor because it has 50 percent more crashes than the city average. The section from Southeast 87th Avenue to 154th Avenue has been the scene of five pedestrian fatalities in the past year, including two on a single night, Dec. 7.

“That night really said to us we need to do something about that,” said John Brady, spokesman for the Portland Bureau of Transportation. “It’s one of the corridors that’s the most dangerous for fatalities and serious injuries.”

Now PBOT wants to use a little-known state law to enable the Portland City Commission to quickly lower the speed limit on that stretch of Division from 35 mph to 30. Commissioners can use their emergency safety authority within the law to make the change for 120 days. During that period, PBOT would file a state application to make the speed reduction permanent.

Local residents agree that lowering the speed limit would be a good idea.

“When you are on this busy street, you don’t pay attention to pedestrians,” said Sergey Pulkhin.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Stefan Kovatshev. “There have been three fatal accidents right here.”

Commissioners could vote on the emergency measure on March 2.

