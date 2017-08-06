One dead after car, MAX train collide in east Portland

A person died after a car and MAX train crashed in east Portland on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person is dead after a car and MAX train collided in east Portland on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 99th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

The intersection will be closed for at least four hours, police said.

Trimet confirmed that the MAX Blue Line will be disrupted in that area. Shuttle buses will serve stations between Gateway Transit Center and the East 122nd Avenue station. Commuters should expect delays.

