Morrison Bridge closed for two weeks

Lanes closed on the Morrison Bridge. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Morrison Bridge will be closed to all traffic for as long as two weeks for work on the lift span deck.

The closure began at 8 p.m. Friday. The bridge will reopen earlier than Aug. 4 if work is completed ahead of schedule.

The closure impacts motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Multnomah County said in a news release a contractor will adjust bearings that support the heavier new lift span deck and pour concrete on the east side leaf of the deck. A two-inch concrete layer will be poured into the top of the new steel grate deck to provide better traction.

Here are alternate routes for travelers who typically use the bridge:

Alternate river crossings for all modes include the Hawthorne and Burnside bridges.

Ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north.

Motorists can access I-84 eastbound at NE Grand Avenue and NE Everett Street.

I-5 north can be accessed from the west side via I-405 north (Fremont Bridge). Eastside access is from the ramp at NE Broadway and N Williams Ave.

To access downtown from I-5 south or I-84 west, I-5 south drivers can exit at the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge and I-84 westbound drivers can exit at Rose Quarter/Weidler exits.

I-5 south traffic can access the onramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26.



More work will be done on the lift span deck in September. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

