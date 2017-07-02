KGW
Close

Massive sinkhole shuts down Highway 212 in Demascus

KGW 6:18 PM. PDT July 02, 2017

DEMASCUS, Ore. -- A massive sinkhole has shut down at Highway 212 in the 20000 block, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The sinkhole is 20 feet wide by 4 feet deep, according to ODOT. The cause is unknown, but a water main break and weather are possibilities, ODOT says.

Water service has been impacted by the sinkhole, according to Sunrise Water Authority.

The road is closed in both directions and a detour is being set up.

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories