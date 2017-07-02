DEMASCUS, Ore. -- A massive sinkhole has shut down at Highway 212 in the 20000 block, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sinkhole is 20 feet wide by 4 feet deep, according to ODOT. The cause is unknown, but a water main break and weather are possibilities, ODOT says.
HWY 212 closed in Damascus due to heavily damaged roadway pic.twitter.com/Y0UJEz7UVA— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) July 3, 2017
Water service has been impacted by the sinkhole, according to Sunrise Water Authority.
The road is closed in both directions and a detour is being set up.
