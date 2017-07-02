The 20000 block of Highway 212 (photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

DEMASCUS, Ore. -- A massive sinkhole has shut down at Highway 212 in the 20000 block, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The sinkhole is 20 feet wide by 4 feet deep, according to ODOT. The cause is unknown, but a water main break and weather are possibilities, ODOT says.

HWY 212 closed in Damascus due to heavily damaged roadway pic.twitter.com/Y0UJEz7UVA — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) July 3, 2017

Water service has been impacted by the sinkhole, according to Sunrise Water Authority.

The road is closed in both directions and a detour is being set up.

