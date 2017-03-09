KGW
Landslide closes on-ramp from zoo to eastbound US 26

KGW 12:55 PM. PST March 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A landslide closed the on-ramp from the Oregon Zoo to eastbound U.S. 26 on Thursday morning.

ODOT said crews were on the way to the slide with equipment and geologists were heading to the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes. It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen.

