PORTLAND, Ore. – A landslide closed the on-ramp from the Oregon Zoo to eastbound U.S. 26 on Thursday morning.

ODOT said crews were on the way to the slide with equipment and geologists were heading to the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes. It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen.

