Landslide closes northbound I-5 in Woodland

Landslide closes northbound I-5 at Woodland (Photo: Will Finn, WSP)

WOODLAND, Wash. -- A landslide has closed northbound Interstate 5 in Woodland.

The landslide was first reported at around 4 p.m. One car was hit by the slide but no one was injured.

Authorities are diverting traffic off the freeway at exit 22 while working to move the debris. There's no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

A 5-foot pothole has also been reported on southbound I-5 at milepost 26, near Woodland. Traffic is not impacted by the pothole.

Rain has pounded the Willamette Valley and southwest Washington the last couple of days.

Record rainfall today: Eugene 1.69 and PDX 1.54 inches through 4 pm. PDX now at 8.76 inches for Feb. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 17, 2017

