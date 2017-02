The landslide partially blocking westbound Highway 26. (Photo: ODOT, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for the Tuesday evening commute, a landslide closed the two right lanes of westbound Highway 26.

The slide occurred one mile west of Portland, west of the Vista Ridge tunnel.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said there was no estimated time that the highway would be clear.

