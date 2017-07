Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A dump truck carrying too tall a load crashed into a railroad trestle on Helvetia Road near Helvetia Tavern on Monday morning.

Helvetia Road is closed between Northwest Grossen Drive and Northwest Dierdorff Drive. Police say the closure will likely last for several days.

The railroad tracks are also closed.

© 2017 KGW-TV