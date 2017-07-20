KGW
Close

Grout falls from I-5 overpass; no injuries, no structural damage

KGW 12:02 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 20-inch piece of grout fell from an Interstate 5 overpass Wednesday morning, shutting down the Rose Quarter MAX station and any trains that run under the Rose Quarter while crews inspected the scene.

Nobody was hurt when the grout fell and no structural damage was discovered, according to Oregon Department of Transportation Don Hamilton.

ODOT asked Trimet to shut the power off to the trains so crews could inspect the area.

Trimet reported the Blue, Red and Green lines had been restored shortly before noon.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

What was TriMet's ‘Fareless Square' and should it come back?

KGW

Thousands of TriMet bus riders don't pay, and most get away with it

KGW

TriMet tells Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to stop using its logo

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories