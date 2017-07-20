Grout falls from I-5 overpass; no injuries, no structural damage

A 20-inch piece of grout feel from an Interstate 5 overpass on Wednesday, July 20, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: Taylor Viydo, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 20-inch piece of grout fell from an Interstate 5 overpass Wednesday morning, shutting down the Rose Quarter MAX station and any trains that run under the Rose Quarter while crews inspected the scene.

Nobody was hurt when the grout fell and no structural damage was discovered, according to Oregon Department of Transportation Don Hamilton.

ODOT asked Trimet to shut the power off to the trains so crews could inspect the area.

Rose Quarter MAX station is closed right now as ODOT crews inspect I-5 overpass here. A piece of grout fell from above. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/K5TCy5OXIA — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) July 20, 2017

Update: Trimet staff on scene tell me they're now powering the lines back up. Service should be back in 20 mins or so. — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) July 20, 2017

Trimet reported the Blue, Red and Green lines had been restored shortly before noon.

UPDATE: Blue, Green and Red lines are being restored after ODOT crews wrapped up their inspection. Expect delays as regular service returns — TriMet (@trimet) July 20, 2017

