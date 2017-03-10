Crash closes three northbound I-205 lanes on Glenn Jackson Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A crash has closed three lanes on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The crash initially closed all four lanes. At around 7:50 p.m., the right lane reopened.
ODOT estimates a delay of two hours or more for drivers.
The crash was first reported shortly after 7 p.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
