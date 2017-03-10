Crash closes three northbound I-205 lanes on Glenn Jackson Bridge

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A crash has closed three lanes on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crash initially closed all four lanes. At around 7:50 p.m., the right lane reopened.

ODOT estimates a delay of two hours or more for drivers.

The crash was first reported shortly after 7 p.m.

Click here for the latest traffic alerts

This is a developing story that will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV