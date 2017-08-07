This Virginia couple's dance moves are a viral sensation

A Virginia couple went viral over the weekend after a video of them dancing at a Ludacris concert was shared thousands of times.

Nick and Emma Nichols, of Fredericksburg, Va., went to a Ludacris concert on July 30 and when J-Kwon's song "Tipsy" came on they busted out their moves.

Jaimie Ashton captured the moment on Facebook.

After seeing the video, WUSA9 reporter Marcella Robertson caught up with the couple Friday.

When asked why they were at a Ludacris concert, Nick said his motto is, "if it's got a beat, we're in the street!"

They've been together 48 years -- and they're still going strong! Nick and Emma say the key to a happy marriage is communication and doing things together.

"It's hard to find two people closer than we are," said Nick.

It wasn't love at first sight for the couple, though.

"It grew, it just grew. It wasn't love at first sight, but it just grew," said Nick.

Nick has always been into dancing, and introduced it to Emma early on in their relationship.

"Once I got into it, I really enjoyed it and look forward to it because it's really good exercise," said Emma.

After nearly 50 years together, they still make an effort to go dancing often. For them, their moves are about more than just having a good time, it's about showing people that good marriages do exist.

"When they see us dancing, they see what we feel. They see the love on the floor and how close we are together," said Nick.

But it seems Nick and Emma are regularly viral sensations. Another video of them dancing was posted to Ellentube in November 2016.

Regardless they're adorable and we hope to be this cute when we're grown up!

