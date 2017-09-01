This August was warmest on record in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- August 2017 was the hottest August ever on record at PDX.

KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness said the average temperature for the month was 73.6 degrees, surging past August 2014 to take the top spot.

Three of the last four Augusts rank in the top five hottest Augusts since temperatures have been tracked at the Portland Airport.

The heat won't let up soon, either. September starts off with a heat wave that will likely bring six consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures at PDX, McGinness said.

The Portland Airport has been recording weather data since 1940.

Top 5 Hottest Augusts on record at PDX (Average mean temps)

2017: 73.6 degrees

2014: 73.1 degrees

1967: 72.9 degrees

2015: 72.4 degrees

1986: 72.3 degrees

