These are the top five names for the new Crayola crayon...

Crayola is one step closer to finding a name for its new blue crayon.

The company unveiled the top five fan-chosen names for the crayon, which is inspired by the blue pigment known as “YInMn” blue", on Friday. The names are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

According to the company, fans can vote on their favorite choice starting at midnight on July 1 and through August 31. People can track how well their pick is doing through real-time voting results on Crayola's website.

Those who vote will automatically be entered for a chance to win a vacation to the Orlando Crayola Experience, according to a statement from the company.

The brilliant blue crayon color, is the replacement for the recently retired Dandelion crayon. The blue pigment was accidentally discovered by Oregon State University chemists who were heating up chemicals in hopes of finding new materials that could be used in electronics. In what the university calls a "serendipitous discovery," one of the chemical mixes came out of the furnace a striking blue. The "YInMn” moniker comes from the elements that comprise it: Yttrium, indium, manganese and oxygen.

According to the company, 90,000 people submitted name suggestions in the first round of the naming contest.

