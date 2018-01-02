The Portland Boat Show returns to the Expo Center

(Photo: Will Markusen)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 58th Annual Portland Boat Show returns to the Expo Center this January 10-14. Oregon’s biggest boat show will showcase a variety of new and pre-owned boats to shop, compare and of course… buy! This year’s 5-day event will feature fishing boats, ski boats, sailboats, yachts, personal watercraft and paddle sports too. Plus, visit with non-profit clubs, marinas, destination experts and more. Visit www.OTShows.com for info, directions, coupons and parking discounts!

Many of the 2018 boat lines will include sport boats, wake and surf boats, pleasure craft, fishing boats, off-shore vessels, drifters and personal watercraft - all inside 250,000 square feet of heated indoor exhibit space – perfect for a January adventure! Local manufacturers, retailers and dealers are ready to offer great deals, plus on site financing through event sponsor, TwinStar Credit Union.

Junior Boat Building – Kids (of all ages) have the opportunity to build a wooden boat to take home, courtesy of Schooner Creek Boat Works.

Pre-Owned Boat Sale – Many different types of previously owned boats and watercraft from local dealers.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 10 – Sunday, January 14

Wednesday 11am to 9pm

Thursday 11am to 9pm

Friday 11am to 9pm

Saturday 10am to 8pm

Sunday 10am to 6pm

WHERE: PORTLAND EXPO CENTER

2060 N. Marine Drive

Portland, OR 97217

TICKETS:

Adults $10

Children 12 and under FREE

2-for-1 discount coupons will be available online at the shows’ web site: www.otshows.com

PARKING:

$8.00 at the Expo Center during regular hours

$7.00 for car pools (for three or more people)

Parking is not included in admission price.

Join us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/portlandboatshow

