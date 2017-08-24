The biggest Portland tech companies that are hiring

(Photo: DiscoverOrg)

When Portland-area tech companies are hiring, it's good all-around news for business.

Just ask Jon Nigbor, president of Media272. Among other specialties, the company crafts videos that helps its clients recruit new employees.

"The landscape is so fragmented," Nigbor said. "Gone are the days of simply placing an ad in the local newspaper. Today, there are countless job listing websites and Glassdoor. com."

What exactly are those companies seeking? Employees, quite simply, who fit.

"The hot topic today is culture ... Top candidates will filter between postings with and without video," he said. "Company team leaders and team members need to show and tell who they are and what sets them apart. They've got to demonstrate their culture. There's no right or wrong way to show culture but you've got to show it and have those who create it talk about it."

With Nigbor's counsel in mind, we took a look at several of the largest Portland-area companies that appeared on recent PBJ lists, including the area's largest hardware companies, businesses that specialize in software and the area's largest technology services companies.

Many are, indeed, hiring, as evidenced by the region's 4.5 percent unemployment rate. The largest 25 firms on the software firms list employ more than 23,000 people. That figure jumps to 25,000-plus on the top hardware companies list.

