Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 7:34 PM. PDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman Police make arrests at "problem house" Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out Ever wanted to own your own island? Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas Families question WSP after crash deaths Tribes worry about non-native salmon impact Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse More Stories For Portland chef, Harvey images evoke Katrina memories Aug 27, 2017, 4:10 p.m. Bomb squad called to help with removal of suspicious… Aug 27, 2017, 5:55 p.m. Nursing home residents rescued from waist-deep flood water Aug 27, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs