Teenage girl hit and killed by vehicle in south Salem

Shatamera Pruden, 14, was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Commercial Street SE in Salem.

SALEM, Ore. - A 14-year-old girl hit by an SUV while crossing Commercial Street SE this evening has died from her injuries.

Police Officers were dispatched to the corner of Commercial St. SE and Royvonne Ave. SE at 5:55 p.m. on a report of a vehicle/pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived to find that 14-year old Shatamera Pruden had been struck by a southbound vehicle as she was crossing the street.

She was transported to Salem Health where she later died of her injuries.

An investigation determined that Pruden had been crossing Commercial Street in an westerly direction when she was struck by a southbound FJ Cruiser. She had been crossing north of the intersection of Commercial St and Royvonne in an area without a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle, Zane Hilton, 31, was not injured. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Salem Police said there had been no arrests or citations, but that the investigation is continuing.

