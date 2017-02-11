Teen snowboarder reported missing near Mt. Hood

Mountain Wave SAR searches into the night for a missing snowboarder near Mt. Hood.

MT. HOOD, Ore. – A 19-year-old male snowboarder has been missing since early Saturday afternoon, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is leading the effort to find him.

At about 2:15 p.m., Mt Hood Ski Patrol contacted a group who had gone out of bounds from the Timberline Ski area.

One member of the group had gone out in front of the rest, and when the others were led back into the ski area, he was left behind.

The tracks of the missing snowboarder led into Little Zigzag Canyon, an area where people commonly get lost.

The teenager is reported to be an experienced snowboarder. However, it’s reported he only had some water and beer with him and no supplies to stay overnight.

The missing man also does not have a cell phone, GPS, or mountain locator device. He was last seen wearing a grey and black helmet, camo sweatshirt and dark pants.

The sheriff’s office was called in just before 6 p.m. Clackamas County Search and Rescue is coordinating the search, starting with Little Zigzag.

Searchers from Mt. Hood Ski Patrol, Mountain Wave Communications and Portland Mountain Rescue are also looking.

(© 2017 KGW)