Teen shot at Residence Inn Marriott near Portland Airport

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A male teenager was shot Saturday night at the Residence Inn Marriott near Portland Airport in what police are investigating as a gang-related incident.

North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team officers responded to the hotel, located at 9301 N.E. Cascades Parkway, at 10:38 p.m. Officers and medical personnel found a teen male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Officers canvassing the area located evidence of gunfire outside the hotel and damage to the building.

Police also recovered a firearm from a trash bin at a Wendy's restaurant just east of the hotel, at 9695 N.E. Cascades Parkway.

One person has been taken into custody as part of this investigation but it is not clear if they are the suspect in the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team is in the early stages of investigating this incident.

© 2017 KGW-TV