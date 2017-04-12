Teen accidentally kills himself as friends watch on Instagram Live

13-year-old Malachi Hemphill died after shooting himself on Instagram Live. His mother said the shooting was an accident.

“I heard a big boom. I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what."

Shaniqua Stephens had just watched her 13-year-old son take out the trash Monday evening when she heard a noise.

"I just knew that it was something that was wrong,” she said.

She and her daughter ran upstairs and found him. “We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood," Stephens recounted. "My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!' As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”.

Thirteen-year-old Malachi Hemphill was live on the social media site Instagram handling the gun when it went off. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died.

“This is just a pain that will never go away," she said. "He was my only son. He was just only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain."

Photos | 13-year-old dies after Instagram shooting

Stephens said it was an accident and not an intentional suicide.

Several of his friends were watching when the shooting happened. Stephens said they rushed to her house afterwards.

“There was about 40 to 50 kids outside," she said. "I guess these were the kids that were watching on live that live in the area. I guess when it happened they just ran over here.”

She has been told that someone asked why he didn’t have a clip in the gun and told him to put a clip in the gun. “As he put the clip in the gun, that is when the gun went off,” she said.

Stephens isn't completely sure how Malachi got the gun. She was told he got the gun from a friend who got it from someone else. Detectives told her they are working to find out who originally had the gun and passed it to the friend.

She said it was hard to keep track of his activities on social media even though she and her husband Ernest monitored his profiles often. Both said they tried their best to know where their kids were and who they were friends with. They worked to be role models for their children, but said the wrong influence outside the home and a parent’s eye can still lead to tragedy.

“(The) Detective asked me yesterday, ‘What was Malachi’s Instagram name?’ I couldn’t tell him what Malachi’s Instagram name was because he would make up so many different pages," Stephens said. "Monitor their phones, just monitor your children. More now than anything.”

She said she hopes parents get the message to keep a vigilant eye on what children are doing and who they are doing it with. “It can happen to the best parents...it can happen to the best people. The best ones that loved their kids, you know? I just always let them know about situations and decisions,” Malichi's step father Ernest Stephens said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV