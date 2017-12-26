A Clackamas County deputy's car was hit by gunfire during a chase early Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, 2017. (CCSO) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

BORING, Ore. -- A man who had violated a restraining order died after a chase and shootout near Boring, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A SWAT tactical team was called out to scene. Both the suspect and deputies fired their guns, the sheriff's office said. No deputies were injured.

Early this morning, Deputies were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a Violation of Restraining Order suspect in Boring. No Deputies were injured, the suspect is deceased. More to follow. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 26, 2017

The sheriff's office said a crime scene on 312 Avenue will have the street closed between Oregon 212 and Southeast Church Road for several hours Tuesday morning.

The investigation involves at least three crime scenes around the Boring area, according to KXL.

After going to several locations, deputies spotted the suspect's car, which led to a chase of several miles in which gunfire was exchanged. Rounds hit several police cars.

Here is a picture of one of our Deputies car after being shot by the suspect. More than one Sheriff’s Office vehicles was struck by suspect gunfire. pic.twitter.com/YdeYapDG3J — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 26, 2017

The man eventually fled on foot. His body was found near a barn. It's not clear whether he died from police gunfire or took his own life, according to KXL.

The incident closed U.S. 26 between Kelso Road and Oregon 212, for a short time. All lanes were reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Further details were not available.

