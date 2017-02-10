KGW
Suspects in November riot accused of damaging Portland businesses

Max Barr, KGW 11:52 AM. PST February 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Detectives on Thursday arrested two men accused of damaging several Northwest Portland businesses during a post-election protest that devolved into a riot last November.

Protesters marched through the streets of Portland for five straight nights in opposition to the election of Donald Trump. Several people damaged cars and businesses in Portland's Pearl District.

Investigators identified 19-year-old Elijah K. Gerard and 19-year-old David Deron Lewis Jr. as suspects after the two men were seen in photos and videos damaging property. Tips from the public led to their arrests, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police.


Gerard damaged a Jeep and assaulted the driver, police said. He’s also accused of damaging Seres Restaurant and Bar, Chase Bank and Anderson Construction during the riot.

Gerard faces charges of riot (two counts), fourth-degree assault, unlawful entry into a vehicle and criminal mischief (three counts).

Lewis damaged a Starbucks, Federal Express and Urban Pantry, police said. He faces charges of riot, criminal mischief (three counts) and failure to appear in court. He had two outstanding warrants for criminal trespass.

