Suspect steals car, cash, credit cards from consignment store employees

The suspect seen on security footage from Spanky's consignment store.

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Employees at Spanky's consignment store in Vancouver say a man walked into the store on Monday pretending to be a customer, but walked out with thousands of dollars in items that belonged to staff.

Around 3:00 pm, surveillance video shows the man entering the clothing store at the Columbia Square shopping center. The man, seen wearing a dress shirt and pants, looked at clothes in the men's section for several minutes. After that, staff say he snuck in to the break room in the back of the store and rifled through purses that belonged to employees.

Recognize this guy at all? Staff at a Vancouver consignment store say he walked in yesterday & stole stuff from employees' purses. pic.twitter.com/bmJQN36lwO — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) July 25, 2017

"I've never been through this before. It's scary," said manager Tammy McBride.

The suspect stole McBride's car keys before driving off in her vehicle that was parked outside.

"It's almost to that point where you can't trust people. It scares me. And the fact that he did it during business hours and people were in the store," she said.

McBride said she had purchased the car, a 2016 Fiat, less than a year ago.

Two other employees had credit cards and cash stolen. When asked what she would say to the thief if she were to see him, employee Tricia Taylor said, "I would ask him how dare him? What are you getting from this and benefiting it?"

Taylor had to cancel her credit cards after the theft. McBride went as far to change the locks on her home.

Vancouver police say they haven't been able to identify the man seen in the surveillance video. If you have any information or tips that may lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the department's tip line at 360-487-7399.

