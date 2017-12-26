KGW
Suspect in Custody Following Stabbing Aboard Max Train

KGW 10:43 PM. PST December 26, 2017

One suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the northbound TriMet Green Line MAX as it arrived at the Division Street Transit Station just before 9:00 Tuesday night.

Multiple riders called 9-1-1 to report the incident. As officers responded, callers provided a description of the suspect and the suspect's last known location and direction of travel to emergency call-takers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male  victim, providing emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived on scene. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers searched the area. Witnesses informed officers the suspect had boarded a westbound TriMet bus. The suspect was apprehended on a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue. The person was taken into custody without incident.

