Suspect in Custody Following Stabbing Aboard Max Train

One suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the northbound TriMet Green Line MAX as it arrived at the Division Street Transit Station just before 9:00 Tuesday night.



Multiple riders called 9-1-1 to report the incident. As officers responded, callers provided a description of the suspect and the suspect's last known location and direction of travel to emergency call-takers.



When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim, providing emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived on scene. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



Additional officers searched the area. Witnesses informed officers the suspect had boarded a westbound TriMet bus. The suspect was apprehended on a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue. The person was taken into custody without incident.

© 2017 KGW-TV