String of car fires in SE Portland considered arson

PORTLAND, Ore. Investigators are looking to see if a string of early-morning car fires in southeast Portland Tuesday are connected.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Lt. Tommy Schroeder tells KGW-TV, investigators believe someone intentionally set three fires, Tuesday morning, all within a 12 block radius.

The calls for help about the fires all happened in a 20 minute span.

The first car fire was reported in the 800 block of SE 27th Avenue, 5:47am, then, another fire was reported at three minutes later, at SE 25th Avenue and Morrison Street.

The last fire was reported at 6:10am, at SE Oak St. and SE 15th Ave. That fire was set to a Jeep, and the fire spread to another car, in front of it.

Investigators have not disclosed how they think the fires were started, however, they do believe the fires are arson. At this time, there is no suspect information.

They are asking people to call 911 if they see a person in the act of setting a car on fire, and be on the lookout in your neighborhood.

Any tips can be reported to non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

