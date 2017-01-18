State to review actions prior to Keizer boy's death

Balloons, flowers, candles and other items fill a memorial outside the home of Caden Berry in Keizer on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. ANNA REED/Statesman Journal

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon agency in charge of child welfare services is opening a review of its actions with a Keizer woman who allegedly killed her 12-year-old son Saturday.

The move comes as Amy Marie Robertson, 38, was arraigned Tuesday on aggravated murder charges. A medical examiner's report shows her son Caden Berry, a seventh-grader at a local middle school, was strangled.

"I am exercising my discretion to declare a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to review this incident and the circumstances leading to his death," Department of Human Services Director Clyde Saiki said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"While this matter does not qualify for a mandatory CIRT under the statute, I am making this discretionary decision in order to determine whether there are system issues that gave rise to this tragic outcome, and which may allow us to make improvements in our system. We will share our final CIRT report with the public."

Coos Bay police assisted DHS in May of last year in an incident involving Robertson, a police report shows. DHS spokeswoman Andrea Cantu-Schomus said the agency couldn't confirm DHS was in contact with Robertson then.

Local DHS officials in Marion and Coos counties declined to comment on the matter.

Matt Casto, the father of another of Robertson's children, had spoken with child welfare officials last year, the Oregonian reports.

Under Oregon law, critical incident response teams are assembled when a child dies in state care or if the child had been part of a protective services assessment in the year before he or she died.

The team is in place to "rapidly" figure out where DHS can improve when a child who has been in contact with the agency dies or suffers a serious injury because of neglect or abuse, according to the state's website.

In 2004, then-Gov. Ted Kulongoski created the team and the Oregon Legislature entered it into statute in 2007, according to the website. The purpose of the report is to look at the actions of the agency; they don't look at the person who harmed the child in question.

Caden was found dead in Robertson's apartment in Keizer on Saturday. Keizer police were only called to the apartment on March 31, 2016, for a noise complaint just after 4 a.m., Chief Deputy Jeff Kuhns said. An officer asked her to turn down her television, which she did. There weren't any other incidents besides that before Saturday, he said.

Court records show Robertson lived in Eugene at one point. Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said because there was an active investigation by Keizer police, she could not look up Robertson.

