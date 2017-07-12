A lockdown at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol tweeted about the lockdown at 9:44 a.m. saying police were deployed to the Natural Resource Building and Office Building 2.

Washington State Department of Social and Health Services employees reported hearing gunshots.

Potion of state Capitol campus under lockdown after DSHS employees said they heard gunfire. pic.twitter.com/BmPpx8WduY — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) July 12, 2017

Law enforcement advised employees to stay indoors. Employees who were not in their buildings were advised to clear the area and go to a safe place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



