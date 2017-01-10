Burying refugee boy Jaafar Shbeb, who was killed in Gresham on March 28 Gene Cotton, KGW

At the top of a grassy hill overlooking a rugged eastern skyline, dozens of men dressed in black stood together in a parking lot. It was unseasonably warm and as they waited, they wiped sweat from their brows.

A hearse arrived and the men lifted a stretcher that held a small body wrapped in cloth. Chanting in low tones, they marched to a grave site. Not far behind, a mother stumbled and wailed as women in black head scarves held her up.

The burial of Jaafar Shbeb at the Islamic Cemetery of Portland. (Photo: Gene Cotton)

The body on the stretcher was of Jaafar Shbeb, who was hit by a car and killed on March 28 in Gresham. He was 10 years old.

In the Muslim tradition, Jaafar’s body was washed and shrouded in white sheets. And in the Muslim tradition, Jaafar was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery, with his face looking east toward Mecca and Islam’s most sacred mosque.

A little more than a year ago, this cemetery did not exist. There is just one other Muslim cemetery in the entire state of Oregon, in Corvallis, and it only allows Sunni Muslims. Jaafar, who was half Sunni, half Shiite, could not be buried there.

In the past, Shiite Muslims were laid to rest at a non-Muslim cemetery where an east-facing plot could be purchased.

But in February 2015, the Islamic Center of Portland raised enough money to put a down payment on a scenic piece of land off of St. Helens Road near Scappoose. Each plot faces east, with a view of the snow-capped Cascades. All Muslims are welcome.

Jaafar was the fifth person buried at the Islamic Cemetery of Portland.

A life cut short

In many ways, Jaafar was a typical 10-year-old boy. He loved video games, basketball, soccer and riding his bike. His favorite foods were pizza and KFC.

Jaafar Shbeb

But in other ways, he lived an extraordinary life. As a young child growing up in war-torn Iraq, Jaafar was very sick. One of his kidneys was removed and his mother, Sajeda Jaber, struggled to care for him.

According to former Iraqi refugee Ali Al-Abbas, who now owns a Town Car service in Portland, Jaafar’s health issues were one of the reasons Sajeda moved her son and two daughters to the United States a year ago.

The family lived in Southeast Portland, far from the majority of Iraqi refugees in Beaverton. Jaafar’s father, Al-Abbas says, is still in Iraq.

“They are refugees, as many Iraqis who come to this country,” Al-Abbas said. “Running away from the executions and violence, and they came here. She ran with her children to save them.”

Al-Abbas said Jaafar, who was a student at Glenfair Elementary School, was friendly and kind.

But on a Monday after school, Jaafar’s life abruptly ended. He stepped off of a MAX platform onto a busy street, into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Investigators believe Jaafar wasn’t paying attention to the traffic.

He was his mother’s oldest child and only son.

Sajeda had worked at the Crowne Plaza hotel for less than a year when Jaafar was killed. Her coworkers, some who are also refugees, donated vacation time and opened a fundraising account so Sajeda could mourn her son’s death.

A cemetery for all Muslims

Sunni Muslims make up most of the world’s Islamic population. In a few Arab countries, including Iraq, Shiite Muslims are the majority.

Religious differences between the denominations have contributed to conflict and violence for centuries. In Iraq, where Jaafar was from, the conflict often turned deadly, especially after the U.S. invasion in 2003 and subsequent war.

But on March 30, Sunni and Shiite Muslims stood together to bury Jaafar Shbeb.

Photos: Muslim burial of Jaafar Shbeb

The Muslim community in Portland says the new cemetery fills a great need. The Sunni Muslim cemetery in Corvallis does not allow grave markers and families are discouraged from laying flowers at the grave or visiting the site after the burial. Those traditions are incongruous with Shiite Muslim culture.

“This is an open cemetery for all schools of thought – Sunni, Shiite,” said Ali Houdrouge, the cemetery manager and one of the founders of the Islamic Center of Portland.

Houdrouge, who invited KGW to attend Jaafar’s burial, led a fundraising effort to purchase the land. Even though the Islamic Center is still paying off the mortgage, it doesn’t charge cemetery fees. The only costs to families are for the funeral home and digging the grave.

Al-Abbas, who also helped purchase the land, said the cemetery is vital to Portland’s growing Islamic community.

“Twenty-three years ago, we only had 100 [Muslims]. Now we are in the thousands,” he said. “We had a hard time finding a place we can bury as a Muslim in traditional ways. We decided to all buy something and build it for the community.”

On the morning of March 29, Al-Abbas received a phone call and learned Jaafar had been killed. Al-Abbas said he knew how difficult it would be for Sajeda Jaber to afford a proper burial for her son.

“I told them I’ll be there for them, help them with everything they need and we’ll take care of the rest,” he said, his voice thick with emotion.

When Jaafar’s grief-stricken mother was inconsolable, the Muslim community stepped in. They washed and shrouded the boy’s body. Sajeda sat with her son for hours at the funeral home before traveling to the Islamic Cemetery of Portland.

In a steady march, a crowd of men carried Jaafar’s body to the grave site. They encircled the plot as a few stood inside the grave to lower the boy’s body into an open stone casket. They chanted and prayed.

A stone lid covered the casket and each person put their hands into a pile of dirt and tossed earth onto the stone.

A man opened a bottle of water and sprinkled droplets over the grave. He dug a hole and placed a flowering plant inside.

Bouquets of flowers covered the grave in pink and peach petals. To ward off evil spirits, chamomile incense and smoke from red candles wafted in the wind.

The boy who, as Muslims believe, had not yet been tested by life, lay below, an innocent child.

He was facing east.

Published April 1, 2016